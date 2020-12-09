St. John's 82, Rider 79
Ogemuno-Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 6-12 2-3 20, McQuarter 3-9 0-0 6, Murray 7-15 4-6 19, Powell 6-9 2-2 17, Bladen 3-5 4-6 10, Pope 3-5 0-0 7, Benson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 12-17 79.
Moore 3-5 0-0 6, Alexander 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 0-2 5, Champagnie 7-17 4-4 18, Cole 9-15 5-7 26, Addae-Wusu 2-8 0-0 4, Earlington 7-8 1-3 16, McGriff 0-1 0-0 0, Caraher 0-2 0-0 0, Roberts 1-2 0-0 2, Toro 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 33-70 11-18 82.
Halftime_Rider 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Rider 11-24 (Henderson 6-9, Powell 3-6, Murray 1-3, Pope 1-3, Benson 0-1, McQuarter 0-2), St. John's 5-18 (Cole 3-5, Earlington 1-2, Williams 1-2, Caraher 0-1, McGriff 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-3, Champagnie 0-4). Rebounds_Rider 29 (Bladen 8), St. John's 38 (Champagnie 10). Assists_Rider 16 (Murray 7), St. John's 20 (Alexander 8). Total Fouls_Rider 17, St. John's 14.