St. John's 78, Niagara 70

Gray 2-11 2-2 7, Iorio 4-6 2-2 12, Bayless 1-4 1-2 3, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 3, Thomasson 10-21 0-3 24, Erving 3-7 4-4 12, Obioha 1-2 1-1 3, Kiner 2-5 2-2 6, Kasperzyk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 12-16 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title