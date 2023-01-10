St. John's 77, Butler 61

Bates 0-4 3-4 3, Harris 5-11 3-6 17, Hunter 1-6 0-0 3, Ali 4-8 2-2 10, Lukosius 5-7 4-4 15, J.Thomas 4-7 0-0 8, Taylor 0-6 0-0 0, P.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Tate 1-1 0-0 3, Turnbull 0-0 0-0 0, Wilmoth 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-51 12-16 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title