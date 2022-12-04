St. John's 66, No. 13 Creighton 62

Bachelor 3-6 0-0 6, Ronsiek 1-8 4-4 6, Jensen 9-17 0-0 21, Maly 6-11 1-1 15, Mogensen 1-8 0-0 3, Lockett 1-2 0-0 2, Townsend 4-5 0-0 9, Brake 0-5 0-0 0, Horan 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 5-5 62
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title