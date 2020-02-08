St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Wagner 85-68

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon scored 22 points apiece as St. Francis (Pa.) beat Wagner 85-68 on Saturday.

Myles Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis (Pa.) (16-8, 9-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Mark Flagg added 10 points and five assists.

Elijah Ford scored a season-high 21 points for the Seahawks (5-17, 2-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Chase Freeman added 11 points and six assists.

Curtis Cobb III, who led the Seahawks in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, had 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Wagner 80-62 on Jan. 9. St. Francis (Pa.) takes on Mount St. Mary's on the road next Saturday. Wagner plays Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Thursday.

