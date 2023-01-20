St. Francis (Pa.) 87, St. Francis (NY) 61

Grisby 2-6 2-4 7, Harris 0-6 0-0 0, Howell-South 2-6 0-0 4, Moreno 1-5 0-0 3, Wilcox 2-5 0-0 5, Bethea 4-9 6-6 15, Sagnia 0-2 3-6 3, Clarke 6-8 1-2 13, Quartlebaum 1-2 2-2 5, Myrie 2-3 2-4 6, Gonzalez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 16-24 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title