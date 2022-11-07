St. Francis (NY) 96, Mount St. Mary 56

Barnett 3-6 2-2 8, Cyran 4-10 5-6 16, Figueroa 1-4 2-4 4, R.Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Yearwood 3-5 2-2 8, Racca 2-4 0-0 4, Rivera 1-4 1-2 3, B.Graham 2-7 0-0 5, Calame 1-3 0-0 2, Sassanella 0-2 4-4 4, Monaco 0-0 0-0 0, Rush 0-2 0-0 0, Walsh 0-0 0-0 0, Tansey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 16-20 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title