St. Bonaventure 73, George Mason 69

J.Oduro 6-14 1-2 14, Ojiako 0-1 0-0 0, Bailey 7-8 4-4 21, Cooper 3-9 0-0 9, Polite 3-11 5-6 12, Singleton 3-6 0-0 6, Dinkins 1-3 2-2 4, Henry 0-1 3-4 3, Fernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-18 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title