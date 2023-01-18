St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 56

Gunn 4-14 0-0 10, Reece 1-4 0-0 2, Brewer 1-5 0-2 2, Clark 5-14 2-4 12, Grant 0-5 4-4 4, Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Rozier 2-3 1-2 7, McGriff 1-4 0-0 3, Barre 2-2 0-2 4, Rotroff 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 21-60 8-18 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title