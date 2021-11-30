Spurs defeat Wizards, 116-99, for season's first win streak RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press Nov. 29, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 12:09 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — It may not seem like much, but winning consecutive games proved to be an arduous step for San Antonio, one the Spurs finally accomplished on Monday night.
Derrick White had a season-high 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 116-99 to win consecutive games for the first time this season.