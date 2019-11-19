Spurs-Mavericks, Box
|SAN ANTONIO (110)
DeRozan 14-20 8-8 36, Aldridge 7-14 2-2 16, Lyles 0-2 0-0 0, Forbes 4-9 2-2 13, Murray 4-11 0-0 8, Gay 4-10 0-0 9, Carroll 1-2 0-0 3, Poeltl 4-10 1-2 9, Mills 3-9 1-2 9, White 1-1 0-0 2, Belinelli 2-8 0-0 5. Totals 44-96 14-16 110.
|DALLAS (117)
Finney-Smith 8-10 3-4 22, Porzingis 6-14 2-4 18, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Doncic 14-27 9-13 42, Curry 3-6 0-0 7, Hardaway Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 3-4 0-0 8, Brunson 5-9 0-0 11, Wright 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 42-84 16-23 117.
|San Antonio
|22
|27
|30
|31—110
|Dallas
|36
|23
|34
|24—117
3-Point Goals_San Antonio 8-24 (Forbes 3-5, Mills 2-8, Belinelli 1-2, Carroll 1-2, Gay 1-3, Murray 0-1, Aldridge 0-1, Lyles 0-2), Dallas 17-41 (Doncic 5-13, Porzingis 4-9, Finney-Smith 3-4, Kleber 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Brunson 1-3, Curry 1-3, Wright 0-1, Hardaway Jr. 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_San Antonio 48 (Poeltl 10), Dallas 41 (Doncic 11). Assists_San Antonio 18 (DeRozan 4), Dallas 28 (Doncic 12). Total Fouls_San Antonio 18, Dallas 19. A_19,637 (19,200).