Spurgeon scores 2, Wild beat Ducks 3-2 for 10th home win BRIAN HALL, Associated Press March 24, 2021 Updated: March 24, 2021 8:24 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon had two goals, and Nico Sturm scored the tiebreaker as the Minnesota Wild beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday night and swept the teams' two-game set.
Cam Talbot made 28 saves for the Wild, who extended a franchise record with their 10th straight home win. Ryan Suter had two assists for Minnesota, becoming the fifth active NHL defenseman to reach 600 career points.