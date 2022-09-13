Springs pitches 6 shutout innings, Rays beat Blue Jays 4-2 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press Sep. 13, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched six shutout innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions, Randy Arozarena drove in two runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in a doubleheader opener Tuesday to stop a three-game losing streak.
Yandy Díaz had three hits and scored twice as the Rays (79-61) leapfrogged Toronto (79-62) and moved a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays. Tampa Bay tied Seattle (79-61) for the first of the three AL wild cards.