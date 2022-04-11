Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer April 11, 2022 Updated: April 11, 2022 10:27 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and a RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 Monday night.
Alek Manoah (1-0) allowed one hit over six innings, Joey Gallo’s opposite-field single with one out in the second, bettering his six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut in the Bronx last May 27.