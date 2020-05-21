Spokane forward Adam Beckman selected WHL player of year

Recommended Video:

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Spokane Chiefs forward Adam Beckman was selected the Western Hockey League player of the year Thursday.

Beckman, from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was the lone player to crack the 100-point mark with 48 goals and 59 assists in 63 games. The 19-year-old Minnesota prospect is the first Chiefs player to win the award since Ray Whitney in 1991.

The Wild selected Beckman in the third round last summer.