Ridgefield girls volleyball: Tigers top Cadets on road

The Ridgefield girls volleyball team ended a two-match losing streak with a 3-1 victory over St. Joseph on Monday in Trumbull.

The Tigers raised their record to 6-8 with the road triumph.

“We’ve had a rough season with injuries, but we pulled out the win last night,” Ridgefield coach Lidania Cibere said.

Catherine Maguire had 15 kills and eight blocks for the Tigers. Mathilde Verbitsky added 10 kills, and Joyce Li contributed 12 digs and 14 service points.

Katie Flynn (17 digs), Sydney Katz (15 digs, 13 assists) and Isabel Voellmicke (22 assists) also played well for Ridgefield.