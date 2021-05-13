Spieth shoots 63, shares lead at low-scoring hometown Nelson SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 8:25 p.m.
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth had his longest stretch all day of mere pars — a whopping four holes — on the besieged new home course of the AT&T Byron Nelson when the local favorite stepped over a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th.
Nothing but the bottom of the cup, and a share of the first-round lead with J.J. Spaun at 9-under 63 on a nearly wind-less Thursday.