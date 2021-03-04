Spear scores 29, hits 7 3s as Wake Forest women beat UNC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Jewel Spear scored 29 points with seven 3-pointers and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 82-71 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Wake Forest (12-11), pursuing its second-ever NCAA bid, advances to play No. 1 seed and fifth ranked Louisville on Friday. The Demon Deacons narrowly lost to the Cardinals 65-64 on Jan. 24 when Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left.