Spain, Portugal draw 0-0 in front of nearly 15,000 in Madrid TALES AZZONI, AP Sports Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 4:05 p.m.
MADRID (AP) — Watched by almost 15,000 fans, Spain and Portugal drew 0-0 in Madrid in a warm-up match for the European Championship which attracted the biggest crowd Friday for any event in Spain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a festive atmosphere not seen in soccer matches in the country in more than a year, the 14,743 fans at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium chanted and waved flags to support Spain — and jeered nearly every time Cristiano Ronaldo touched the ball.