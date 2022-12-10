Southern Miss. 95, Lamar 59

Yamanouchi-Williams 1-8 2-4 4, Calmese 3-14 2-2 8, Pennebaker 4-7 0-0 8, Pryor 7-10 0-0 17, Buckley 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-4 0-0 0, Gordon 1-6 0-0 2, Anderson 2-3 1-2 7, T.Harris 6-10 0-0 13, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, Pearcy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 5-8 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title