Southern Cal 86, CS Bakersfield 41

van Schaik 5-10 1-2 11, Herrera 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Johnson 2-5 1-3 5, Tougas 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 2-3 1-1 5, Ortiz 0-1 0-0 0, Riley 0-2 0-0 0, Clayburne 3-12 2-2 9, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 1-9 1-2 3, Totals 17-55 6-10 41
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title