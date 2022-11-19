Southern Cal 83, Mount St. Mary's 74

Jefferson 8-9 0-2 16, Tinsley 0-5 0-0 0, Benjamin 3-20 9-10 17, Leffew 7-13 3-4 21, D.Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Gibson 2-7 1-1 6, Barton 1-4 0-2 2, Reaves 1-2 0-0 3, Lipscomb 0-2 0-0 0, Cordilia 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 25-68 15-21 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title