Southern Cal 69, Oregon St. 58

Adika 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 13-26 7-8 33, Sissoko 1-6 1-2 3, Littleton 5-11 0-0 13, Williams 3-10 2-2 8, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 1-1 0-0 2, Bigby 0-2 2-2 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 26-63 12-14 69
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title