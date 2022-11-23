Southern Cal 66, Penn 60

Obi 2-8 0-0 5, Toonders 4-6 0-0 10, McGurk 5-11 0-1 10, Padilla 4-18 5-6 13, Sawyer 6-10 2-3 18, Milliman 0-2 0-0 0, Almqvist 2-4 0-0 4, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Groetsch 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 7-10 60
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title