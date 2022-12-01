Southern Cal 66, California 51

Morgan 4-6 6-6 14, Ellis 2-8 1-1 6, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Peterson 5-8 2-2 14, White 4-8 0-0 8, Dixon-Waters 6-10 3-3 17, Thomas 0-3 3-4 3, Hornery 0-1 0-0 0, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-16 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title