South Korean missing after fall while scaling Pakistani peak MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 4 a.m.
1 of11 In this undated photo released by the Pakistan Alpine Club on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, shows club's secretary Karrar Haidri, left, and the now missing Korean climber Kim Hong Bin posing for a photograph, in Islamabad, Pakistan. The famous fingerless South Korean climber Kim Hong Bin fell into a crevasse and went missing after scaling the world's 14th one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan and a search mission is being planned to trace him, a Pakistani mountaineering official said Tuesday. (Pakistan Alpine Club via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 In this undated photo released by the Pakistan Alpine Club on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, shows club's secretary Karrar Haidri, left, and now missing Korean climber Kim Hong Bin posing for a photograph, in Islamabad, Pakistan. The famous fingerless South Korean climber Kim Hong Bin fell into a crevasse and went missing after scaling the world's 14th one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan and a search mission is being planned to trace him, a Pakistani mountaineering official said Tuesday. (Pakistan Alpine Club via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A photo of the missing Korean climber Kim Hong Bin is seen on record at the tour operator's office in Skardu, a town in the Gilgit Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. A famous fingerless South Korean climber Kim Hong Bin fell into a crevasse and went missing after scaling the world's 14th one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan and a search mission is being planned to trace him, a Pakistani mountaineering official said Tuesday. M.H. Balti/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 In this undated photo released by Pakistan Alpine Club on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, shows club's secretary Karrar Haidri, left, and now missing Korean climber Kim Hong Bin posing for a photograph, in Islamabad, Pakistan. The famous fingerless South Korean climber Kim Hong Bin fell into a crevasse and went missing after scaling the world's 14th one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan and a search mission is being planned to trace him, a Pakistani mountaineering official said Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Pakistan Alpine Club via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A Pakistani tour operator Haji Ghulam Muhammad, who arranged the trip of missing Korean climber Kim Hong Bin with others, views photos of them on his cell phone during an interview at his office in Skardu, a town in the Gilgit Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The famous fingerless South Korean climber Kim Hong Bin fell into a crevasse and went missing after scaling the world's 14th one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan and a search mission is being planned to trace him, a Pakistani mountaineering official said Tuesday. M.H. Balti/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Pakistani tour operator Haji Ghulam Muhammad, who arranged the trip of missing Korean climber Kim Hong Bin with others, views photos on his cell phone during an interview at his office in Skardu, a town in the Gilgit Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The famous fingerless South Korean climber Kim Hong Bin fell into a crevasse and went missing after scaling the world's 14th one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan and a search mission is being planned to trace him, a Pakistani mountaineering official said Tuesday. M.H. Balti/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Pakistani tour operator Haji Ghulam Muhammad, who arranged the trip of missing Korean climber Kim Hong Bin speaks at his office in Skardu, a town in the Gilgit Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The famous fingerless South Korean climber Kim Hong Bin fell into a crevasse and went missing after scaling the world's 14th one of the highest peaks in northern Pakistan and a search mission is being planned to trace him, a Pakistani mountaineering official said Tuesday. M.H. Balti/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A famous South Korean climber fell into a crevasse and went missing over the weekend in bad weather after scaling another mountain peak in northern Pakistan, a mountaineering official said Tuesday.
Kim Hong Bin was descending after having reached the 8,047-meter (26,400-foot) high Broad Peak in Pakistan's north Karakoram Range on Sunday, said Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club.