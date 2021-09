TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaren Mangham scored three times, twice in the first half, and Timmy McClain threw for a first-half touchdown as South Florida rolled past Florida A&M, 38-17, in a non-conference game Saturday.

The Bulls held Florida A&M to a 49-yard Jose Romo-Martinez field goal in the first half, taking a 24-3 lead into intermission.