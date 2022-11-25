South Florida 75, St. Francis (NY) 60

Grisby 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harris 2-9 3-4 7, Clarke 1-1 0-0 2, Moreno 1-3 0-0 3, Wilcox 5-9 6-7 21, Higgins 6-13 0-0 17, Howell-South 0-3 1-2 1, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Bethea 2-5 2-2 6, Quartlebaum 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-46 12-15 60.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title