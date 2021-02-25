Sorenstam returns with a lot more stress and fewer birdies DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 7:43 p.m.
1 of9 Annika Sorenstam chips a shot to the ninth green during the first round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Annika Sorenstam hits a shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Annika Sorenstam laughs with members of the gallery after they complimented her on a tee shot during the first round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Annika Sorenstam waves to the gallery during the first round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Annika Sorenstam lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Annika Sorenstam chips a shot to the 11th green during the first round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam doesn't remember golf being this difficult.
She still managed plenty of smiles Thursday when the most dominant player of her era played her first LPGA Tour event in more than 12 years. With one birdie and one bad hole, Sorenstam had a 3-over 75 in the LPGA Gainbridge on her home course at Lake Nona.