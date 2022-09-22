Sonny on other side: Big change for TCU-SMU rivalry in DFW

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes is now on the other side of the SMU-TCU rivalry, a 100-game series reinvigorated by two wins he had with the Mustangs before moving to become coach of the Big 12 program on the opposite end of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Those wins with Dykes in the last two meetings marked SMU's first back-to-back victories over the Horned Frogs since 1992-93, when the schools located just more than 40 miles apart were still together in the old Southwest Conference.