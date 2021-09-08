Snell loses gem in 7th, Padres fall 4-0 to Adell, Angels BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 1:36 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres left-hander Blake Snell made another bid at a gem and this one didn't end so well when the Los Angeles Angels broke up his no-hit try with two outs in the seventh inning and went on to beat the Padres 4-0 Tuesday night.
Snell took a perfect game into the seventh inning before walking two batters and then allowing Jo Adell's two-run single on his 96th pitch. Adell finished with three RBIs.