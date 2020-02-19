Smith sets new NCAA, American record in 500 freestyle

Recommended Video:

Ridgefield native Kieran Smith is now an NCAA and American record holder.

Competing at the SEC (Southeastern Conference) men’s swimming championships, Smith (a sophomore at the University of Florida) won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:06.32 on Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama.

His time broke the previous NCAA record (4:08.19) by nearly two seconds and the previous American record (4:07.25) by nearly one second.

Smith was more than four minutes faster than runner-up Mark Theall (4:10.77) of Texas A&M. He also broke the previous SEC record by more than four seconds.

On Tuesday night, Smith dropped nearly four seconds from his best time in the 200-yard freestyle on the lead-off leg of Florida’s victorious 800 freestyle relay. His time of 1:30.11 is the fourth fastest ever.

Smith graduated from Ridgefield High in 2018 and holds state records in the 200-yard freestyle (1:34.89) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:18.83).