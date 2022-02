NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Dailin Smith finished with 18 points and nine rebounds and Alabama A&M topped Alabama State 80-65 on Saturday.

Cameron Tucker had 13 points, seven assists and six boards for the Bulldogs (10-16, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight. Garrett Hicks and Jalen Johnson also scored 13. Johnson added three blocks.