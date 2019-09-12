Smith named to USA Swimming national squad

Kieran Smith has been chosen for the USA Swimming national team for 2019-20.

The honors keep coming for Kieran Smith.

Smith, a 2018 Ridgefield High graduate, was one of 115 athletes named to USA Swimming’s 2019-20 National Team last week.

Smith made the team in the 200-meter freestyle; his time of 1:46.21 (recorded at the recent Phillips 66 national championships) is the fastest among American swimmers for the 2018-19 season.

The national team features the top-six Americans in each individual event, as determined by USA Swimming’s world rankings from Jan. 1 through Aug. 25.

Among the most notable benefits of making the national team are monthly stipends from USA Swimming, meet reimbursements, health insurance, and access to the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

Smith had three top-five finishes at last month’s national championships in Stanford, Calif.

He finished second in the 200-meter freestyle, fourth in the 400-meter individual medley, and tied for fifth in the 200-meter individual medley. He also placed 11th in the 100 freestyle.

Smith bettered the qualifying times for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials in all four events.

Seeded 10th in the 200 freestyle, Smith dropped 1.51 seconds to swim the fastest time (1:46.21) in the preliminaries.

As a freshman at the University of Florida in 2018-19, Smith finished seventh in the 400 individual medley and eighth in the 200 IM at the NCAA championships. He was also 15th in the 200 backstroke and swam on Florida’s fifth-place 800-yard freestyle relay.

Prior to the NCAA meet, Smith won the 200 IM and placed second in the 400 IM at the SEC championships. He also swam a leg on Florida’s first-place 800 freestyle relay and second-place 200 freestyle relay, helping the Gators repeat as conference champions.