Smith-Hayek combo rallies Villanova past Delaware 21-13

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Daniel Smith and Jaaron Hayek teamed up for two big plays in the fourth quarter and Villanova rallied for a 21-13 victory over Delaware on Saturday.

Two Ryan Coe field goals sandwiched around a 16-yard TD run by Dejoun Lee had Delaware leading 13-7 with 12:19 left in the game. But the Wildcats (9-2, 7-1 Colonial Athletic Association), who are ranked ninth in the latest FCS coaches poll, took the lead two plays later — Smith's 64-yard completion to Hayek and a 1-yard TD run by Jalen Jackson. Smith connected with Hayek for a 24-yard TD with 8:57 left to play to cap the scoring.