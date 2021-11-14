Slay's scoop-and-score leads Eagles past Broncos 30-13 ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 14, 2021
DENVER (AP) — Cornerback Darius Slay returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown and rookie DeVonta Smith hauled in two TD passes from Jalen Hurts in the Philadelphia Eagles' 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
The Eagles (4-6) won for the fourth time on the road and prevented the Broncos (5-5) from sweeping the NFC East teams on their schedule just one week after Denver dominated Dallas in one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Written By
ARNIE STAPLETON