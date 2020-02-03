Skier Mikaela Shiffrin announces death of her father at 65.

Two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin has said her father, Jeff, has died. He was 65.

“My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father,” the family posted on Shiffrin’s social media accounts.

The U.S Ski and Snowboard federation said Shiffrin travelled home from Europe to Colorado on Sunday to be with her father and family at a hospital, where he died. No further details were given.

Jeff Shiffrin, an anesthesiologist in Vail, Colorado, often attended his daughter’s races on the World Cup circuit and at major championships with his wife, Eileen.

“He taught us so many valuable lessons but above everything else, he taught us the golden rule: be nice, think first,” Shiffrin wrote. “This is something I will carry with me forever. He was the firm foundation of our family and we miss him terribly.”

Shiffrin has a clear lead in the World Cup overall standings and is the three-time defending champion. She skipped the weekend’s races in Russia, and was expected to return for the Feb. 15-16 races at Maribor, Slovenia.

Shiffrin won her first Olympic title in slalom at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and took gold in giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

