Singleton's running leads Penn State over Ohio 46-10 TRAVIS JOHNSON, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 5:42 p.m.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton rushed 10 times for 179 yards and two touchdowns and Penn State’s defense dominated Ohio 46-10 on Saturday.
Penn State (2-0) hadn’t had a 100-yard rusher since November 2020, but got big run after big run from Singleton, a freshman who torched the Bobcats for touchdown sprints of 70 and 44 yards in the first and fourth quarters.
