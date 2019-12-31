Simmons, South Carolina St hold off Jacksonville, 58-52

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tariq Simmons grabbed a clutch defensive rebound and hit four straight from the free throw line in the final 11 seconds to allow South Caroline State hold off Jacksonville, 58-52 on Monday night.

Jacksonville cut the SC State lead to three, 54-51 on a layup by DeAnthony McCallum with :50 left, but Destin Barnes missed a 3-point attempt to tie with :14 left

Zacchaeus Sellers had 12 points and eight rebounds and Damani Applewhite had 14 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State (5-7), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Simmons added 11 points and seven rebounds and Jahmari Etienne had 10 points.

David Bell had three blocks for the Dolphins (7-8). Bryce Workman added eight rebounds.

Destin Barnes, the Dolphins' leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, was held to 4 points. He shot 14 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 7).

South Carolina State takes on Coppin State on the road on Saturday. Jacksonville matches up against North Alabama on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com