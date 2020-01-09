Signorelli leads RHS girls hockey team to comeback victory over Stamford

A four-goal run that began in the second period and carried over into the third gave the Ridgefield-Danbury girls hockey team a 6-5 win over Stamford-Westhill-Staples last Friday at the Winter Garden.

The Tigers followed the victory with a 5-1 loss to reigning conference and state champion New Canaan on Monday night at the Darien Ice House.

The split left Ridgefield with a 3-5 record at the midpoint of the regular season.

Trailing 4-2, Ridgefield started its comeback on Chiara Signorelli’s goal with 6:51 left in the second period. Zella Ertl and Camille Patry-Beran had assists on the goal.

Assisted by Jaime Kunzmann and Emily Stefanelli, Signorelli scored again to tie the game at 4-4 with 10:05 remaining in the final period.

Stefanelli followed with an unassisted goal less than two minutes later, giving the Tigers a 5-4 lead.

Signorelli then completed her hat trick on an assist from Rebecca Gartner to put Ridgefield ahead 6-4 with 5:19 left in the game.

Stamford cut its deficit to one goal with just over three minutes remanining but couldn’t add the equalizer.

The teams traded goals in the opening 11 minutes of the first period, with Meadow Gilchrist scoring twice for Stamford and Stefanelli and Ertl finding the back of the net for the Tigers.

But a goal from Paige Tuccinardi gave Stamford a 3-2 lead after one period, and Gilchrist’s third goal of the game made it 4-2 with 8:40 to go in the second period.

Less than two minutes later, the first of Signorelli’s three goals jump-started Ridgefield’s comeback.

Notes: Ali Caiola and Kate Zangre also had assists for the Tigers.

Ridgefield goalie Kendal Mountain finished with 18 saves.

The Tigers get an eight-day break before beginning the second half of the regular season against Darien next Wednesday (Jan. 15) at 7 p.m. at the Darien Ice House.