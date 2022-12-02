Siena 74, Canisius 70

Okpoh 2-6 0-0 4, Henderson 6-9 2-2 18, Long 3-7 0-0 6, Moultrie 6-17 2-2 17, Staveskie 3-12 0-0 8, J.Fritz 4-6 1-3 9, Dinkins 2-5 0-0 6, Y.Fritz 1-1 0-0 2, Uijtendaal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-7 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title