Siena 72, Mount St. Mary's 57

Cordilia 8-13 0-1 16, Tinsley 2-10 2-3 7, Benjamin 5-17 3-4 14, Leffew 4-10 0-0 11, Thomas 3-4 0-0 7, Lipscomb 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 1-1 0-0 2, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0, Gielen 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 5-8 57.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title