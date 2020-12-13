Shock win for No. 41 starter Cater in World Cup downhill Dec. 13, 2020 Updated: Dec. 13, 2020 7:08 a.m.
VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) — Long after most broadcasters had switched to other programs, unheralded No. 41 starter Martin Cater won the first downhill of the World Cup season on Sunday.
The television networks had a point. The 27-year-old Slovenian’s career-best result was eighth in his 38 previous World Cup downhills and he seemed unlikely to disturb an already unexpected 1-2 finish.