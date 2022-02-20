Shesterkin, Rangers edge Senators 2-1 Feb. 20, 2022 Updated: Feb. 20, 2022 8:03 p.m.
New York Rangers celebrate their win over the Ottawa Senators during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) is unable to get the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) despite making his way across the crease during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) reaches to make a glove-save in front of New York Rangers center Kevin Rooney (17) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with defenseman Adam Fox (23) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) crashes into the boards with New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (21) is called for holding as chases New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) toward Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) tries to get to the puck past the stick of New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (21) tries to control the puck in front of the net of Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) tries to control the puck past the reach of New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) tries to bring the puck around for a shot against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) as Rangers center Filip Chytil (72), defenseman K'Andre Miller (79), and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) try to defend during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
15 of15
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin scored and the New York Rangers edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.
Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Dec. 7.