MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd accounted for five touchdowns as Kennesaw State battled back from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter to post a 44-27 win over No. 15 UT Martin in the first-ever meeting between the schools Saturday.

Kennesaw State is now 6-0 against teams from the Ohio Valley Conference and 26-14 when playing a team for the first time.