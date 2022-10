KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd accounted for 220 total yards and three touchdowns and Kennesaw State led all the way en route to a 30-20 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Shepherd threw for 158 yards and a touchdown and ran 28 times for 62 yards and a pair of scores. His 37-yard scoring pass to Gabriel Benyard made it 10-0 with 5:35 remaining before halftime.