Sharpe, Bacot lead Tar Heels over North Carolina State 86-76 Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 4:56 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Day'Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds as North Carolina used its strength inside to beat North Carolina State 86-76 on Saturday.
Sharpe scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Bacot had 17 points and eight boards to lead the Tar Heels (10-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to their fifth win in six games and prevent a season sweep by the Wolfpack, which won 79-76 on Dec. 22. The victory also kept the Tar Heels unbeaten this season in six home games. N.C. State (6-5, 2-4) lost its fourth straight.