SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have agreed to a contract with free agent college defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk.

General manager Doug Wilson announced the deal Tuesday to bring in the former captain at Arizona State.

Pasichnuk was captain his final two years in college and he had 11 goals and 26 assists in 36 games this season for the Sun Devils. His 121 shots led all defensemen in the nation and he ranked second in goals and third in assists.

The 22-year-old Pasichnuk finished his college career with 39 goals and 68 assists in 136 games.

