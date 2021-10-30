Sharks overcome loss of players, coach to protocols in win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier scored a power-play goal in overtime and the San Jose Sharks overcame the loss of seven players and their coach to NHL COVID-19 protocols, beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 Saturday night and snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Sharks announced before the game they would be without the seven players and coach Bob Boughner. The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes.

Meier scored on a one-timer from the wing that deflected off defenseman Logan Stanley’s stick and sailed over goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder at 1:07 of the overtime.

Meier scored his fifth goal after Nikolaj Ehlers was called for interference.

The Jets' Kyle Connor tied it with over three minutes left in regulation with a backhander from in front of the net off a shot by Dominic Toninato.

Toninato’s shot came off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois. Both were credited with an assist.

Connor’s seventh goal extended his point streak to six games. He has seven goals and six assists in the stretch.

Sharks goalie James Reimer had 34 saves as the Sharks snapped Winnipeg’s four-game winning streak.

Tomas Hertl scored his third goal just under a minute into the second period.

Nick Bonino started the scoring play, bringing the puck up the ice deep into Winnipeg territory and slipping it to Timo Meier, who found an open Hertl just outside the crease.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck turned back 34 shots.

Meier has at least one point in seven of the team’s eight games this season.

San Jose placed forwards Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto, defensemen Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Boughner in COVID-19 protocol. Sharks assistant coach John MacLean assumed head coaching duties and development coach Mike Ricci also joined the bench.

COUTURE OUT

Sharks center Logan Couture missed the game because he didn't feel well. He was not placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

AHL ADDS

The Sharks called up five players for Saturday’s game from their AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda: Forwards John Leonard and Nick Merkley and defensemen Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche and Ryan Merkley (no relation to Nick Merkley).

MILESTONES

Sharks defensemen Ryan Merkley and Santeri Hatakka made their NHL debuts, and forward Rudolfs Balcers played in his 100th NHL game on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Winnipeg: Open a seven-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

San Jose: Face Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday in the third game of a five-game homestand.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports