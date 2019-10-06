Sharks-Ducks Sums

San Jose 0 1 0—1 Anaheim 1 2 0—3

First Period_1, Anaheim, Del Zotto 1 (Kase), 3:38. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, Major (fighting), 11:28; Deslauriers, ANA, Major (fighting), 11:28; Bergmann, SJ, (slashing), 13:08; Labanc, SJ, (hooking), 15:07.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Couture 1 (Dillon, E.Karlsson), 5:44. 3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 1 (Kase, Lindholm), 6:51. 4, Anaheim, Henrique 1, 18:48. Penalties_Terry, ANA, (hooking), 2:22; Manson, ANA, (cross checking), 15:46.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA, (tripping), 8:35; Anaheim bench, served by Terry (too many men on the ice), 17:51.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 7-15-14_36. Anaheim 12-10-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 0-1-0 (33 shots-30 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 2-0-0 (36-35).

A_15,795 (17,174). T_2:27.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Travis Toomey.